PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Sears Holdings Corp said on Thursday that it planned to spin off its Canadian arm into a separate company and sell a large part of its stake.
Sears currently owns about 95 percent of Sears Canada and would still hold about 51 percent after the spinoff, which it expects to complete this year.
Sears said it could further reduce its Sears Canada stake after the spinoff.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba and Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.