April 30 Sears Holdings Corp and mall
operator Macerich Co will form a joint venture, which
will buy nine Sears properties in Macerich's malls for $150
million, in the retailer's third such deal this month.
Sears will lease back the stores and continue to operate
them. The joint venture can also lease out space to other
tenants.
The struggling retailer has entered into similar deals with
General Growth Properties Inc and Simon Property Group
Inc as it works to shore up finances after posting
losses for nearly three years.
The stores have average in-line sales of $680 per square
foot, Macerich Chief Executive Arthur Coppola said in a
statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)