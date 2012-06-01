* Growth spurred by buoyant domestic spending
JAKARTA, June 1 Southeast Asia is showing
stronger signs of resilience to global turbulence than the rest
of Asia as buoyant domestic spending offsets struggling exports,
while low debt levels give governments more room than their
cash-strapped counterparts in the West to deliver stimulus.
On Thursday, the Philippines became the latest economy in
the region to post impressive first-quarter numbers, growing at
its strongest in two years at 2.5 percent in January-March,
although some analysts questioned whether the pace can be
maintained as Europe's debt crisis rages.
The region of about 600 million people, rich in natural
resources, is benefiting from a commodity boom, greater foreign
investment and increased trade with China that have lifted
consumer spending by a rapidly expanding middle class.
"Stronger-than-expected (regional) growth numbers have been
largely driven by strong domestic demand," said Gundy Cahyadi,
an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore.
"Private consumption growth has been quite resilient."
Indonesia's economy, the largest in the region, grew 6.3
percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, enviable by
Western standards although its slowest pace in six quarters. At
the same time, foreign direct investment surged 30 percent as
Jakarta regained coveted investment grade credit status.
Optimism on growth was shared by the regional head of U.S.
conglomerate General Electric Co., particularly for
Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as fast-changing Myanmar.
"Countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand,
Malaysia, they continue to invest heavily in infrastructure to
meet demands of people and investors, so we're growing at
double-digit rates there," said Stuart Dean, chief executive of
GE operations in the Association of South East Asian Nations.
He said in an interview in Bangkok on Thursday that GE saw
rural health care as a big initiative and was keen to capitalise
on Myanmar's emergence from decades of isolation and the
suspension of many U.S. sancions.
CENTRAL BANKS CUT RATES, GOVERNMENTS BOOST SPENDING
To be sure, Southeast Asia's combined $1.5 trillion economy
is still likely to slow this year as China's cooling economy and
Europe's crisis dampen export demand, although the investment
picture for the region may hinge on how long global financial
markets remain volatile.
A pullback from emerging markets hammered Indonesia's rupiah
this week, taking its losses to 5 percent in 2012, but
other regional currencies have held up better and its stock
markets are all still in the black for the year.
"We haven't really seen any sign of contagion yet ... the
recent outflows of investment from this region were not really
big," said Rahul Bajoria, economist at Barclays in Singapore.
"They (foreign investors) want to stay engaged ... If we get
a credible plan from Europe on containing the crisis we will
probably see a much more positive response in capital markets
across Southeast Asia."
For the year to date and despite recent selling, Thailand
has racked up $2.3 billion worth of net foreign inflows, the
Philippines $814 million and Indonesia $513 million. Vietnam
is the world's best performing stock market with a rise
of 22 percent.
Some regional central banks started cutting interest rates
late last year to support growth, while governments across the
region have boosted spending to counter the export slowdown.
Government spending surged 24 percent in the Philippines in
the first quarter from a year earlier and nearly 6 percent in
Malaysia.
"Balance sheet positioning in both the public and private
sectors is also relatively better in Southeast Asia, compared to
Korea for example, and this would mean that there is a bigger
room in terms of fiscal stimulus in the region," Cahyadi said.
"From the current account perspective, it is very heartening
that even the two most export-dependent economies in the region
- Singapore and Malaysia - are still expected to see huge
surpluses as a percentage of GDP in 2012 despite the still
lacklustre condition of global growth."
In the Philippines, household final consumption picked up to
6.6 percent in the first quarter and exports recovered from a
slump in late 2011, adding to expectations it may soon be
promoted to investment grade credit status like Indonesia.
ROBUST DEMAND IN INDONESIA
Evidence of still robust demand in Indonesia, which accounts
for over half of the G20 economy, is shown by cement sales
growing 12 percent and car sales surging 43 percent in April.
New convenience stores, colourful budget hotels and mobile
phone shops are springing up across the country as investors
seek to tap youthful spenders. Consumers in countries such as
Thailand also remain confident.
"These countries are getting richer, so their domestic
economies are becoming a magnet for consumer goods" and boosting
regional trade opportunities, said Philippine economic planning
secretary Arsenio Balisacan.
Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent said on
Thursday it is looking at opportunities in Myanmar and elsewhere
in the region, which it expects to play a bigger role in its
future growth.
The Franco-American company saw strong growth potential in
Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, where mobile phone penetration rates
remain low, Rajeev Singh-Molares, its president for the
Asia-Pacific region, told Reuters. Asia already contributes
about 20 percent of the firm's revenue.
Thailand's central bank said this month there was a chance
it would raise its economic growth forecast for 2012 from the
current 6 percent, after the economy grew a record 11 percent in
the first quarter from the previous three months. The economy
rebounded after severe flooding last year, on a jump in
consumption and investment after the disaster.
And Myanmar, the region's laggard after decades of military
rule, could see GDP growth of 5.5 percent to 6 percent over the
next two years, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Banks are aiming to tap an expected boom in trade and
investment by opening up the country's first automated teller
machines to citizens used to hauling around bags of cash.
