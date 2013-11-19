BRIEF-Orla provides an update on the Cerro Quema gold project
* Orla provides an update on the Cerro Quema gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds 'mln' in headline)
Nov 19 Nov 19 Seaspan Corp : * Announces public offering of 3,500,000 class A common shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
* Orla provides an update on the Cerro Quema gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FairPoint Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* announced estimated impact of recent UK Ministry of Justice`s reduction of discount rate