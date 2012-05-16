* Q1 EPS adj $0.30 vs est $0.25
* Q1 rev up 26 pct to $152.1 mln
May 16 Container shipping company Seaspan Corp
posted a quarterly profit that topped analysts'
estimates on more operating days and increased vessel
utilization.
Number of operating days rose 10 percent to 5,540 while
vessel utilization increased to 99.1 percent from 98.9 percent.
January-March profit rose to $51.3 million, or 51 cents per
share, from $50.6 million, or 53 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the Marshall Islands-based company
earned 30 cents per share.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $152.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 25 cents
per share on revenue of $153.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, valued at $1.05 billion, closed at
$16.43 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. The stock has gained about 61
percent of its value in the last five months.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)