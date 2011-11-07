* Coupon payment due Oct. 31 delayed due to debt talks

* Seat using 30-day grace period to reach crucial debt deal

* Coupon delay to trigger selective default for S&P after Nov.7

MILAN, Nov 7 Debt-choked Italian directory company Seat Pagine Gialle will be in default on a 2014 bond by the end of Monday based on its decision last month to delay a coupon payment as it struggles to reach a debt restructuring deal.

Seat said in October it would make use of a 30-day grace period to delay the coupon payment as it strives to reach an agreement with the holders of the bond, its shareholders and senior bank creditor Royal Bank of Scotland to stave off possible special administration procedures.

But debt rating agency Standard and Poor's last week cut Seat's long-term corporate credit rating to 'CC' and warned that a missed payment on a 52 million euro coupon due on Oct. 31 would trigger a default on the notes with effect from Nov. 7, regardless of the grace period.

Seat, with available liquidity of 149 million euros at the end of September, said any decision to pay the coupon within the grace period would be based on the progress of negotiations.

A source close to the matter said an agreement that would unblock the payment was unlikely to be reached on Monday.

"Experience teaches us nothing can be ruled out but that everyone involved should agree by today seems extremely difficult," the source said requesting anonymity.

The company declined to comment.

Seat's heavy debts derive from a private equity buyout in 2003. On Friday it urged its shareholders and creditors to back an offer from the holders of the 2014 1.3 billion euro subordinated bond to convert debt into equity.

The so-called Lighthouse bond holders have proposed converting debt worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.65 bln) into equity in exchange for 90 percent of the voting share capital of Seat.

Seat has a market value of less than 70 million euros.

Current shareholders, including CVC Capital Partners , would hold just 10 percent of the company post-restructuring.

The proposal, which expires on Nov. 30, also entails a rescheduling and repricing of senior debt.

Post-restructuring, Seat would only be able to pay dividends out of its retained excess cashflow and if total bank debt was less than 450 million euros, bondholders have proposed.

Reaffirming its unequivocal support to the proposal, Seat on Friday "encouraged all relevant parties to work constructively and with no delay" to reach a binding agreement by Nov. 30.

The yellow-pages group is due to report nine-month results on Wednesday. It posted a wider loss of 32 million euros in the first half as core earnings fell 8 percent to 150 million euros.

By 1232 GMT shares in Seat gained 2 percent at 0.0356 euros, outperforming a 1.6 percent gain on Milan's All-share index . ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Andrew Callus)