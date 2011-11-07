* Coupon payment due Oct. 31 delayed due to debt talks
* Seat using 30-day grace period to reach crucial debt deal
* Coupon delay to trigger selective default for S&P after
Nov.7
MILAN, Nov 7 Debt-choked Italian directory
company Seat Pagine Gialle will be in default on a
2014 bond by the end of Monday based on its decision last month
to delay a coupon payment as it struggles to reach a debt
restructuring deal.
Seat said in October it would make use of a 30-day grace
period to delay the coupon payment as it strives to reach an
agreement with the holders of the bond, its shareholders and
senior bank creditor Royal Bank of Scotland to stave off
possible special administration procedures.
But debt rating agency Standard and Poor's last week cut
Seat's long-term corporate credit rating to 'CC' and warned that
a missed payment on a 52 million euro coupon due on Oct. 31
would trigger a default on the notes with effect from Nov. 7,
regardless of the grace period.
Seat, with available liquidity of 149 million euros at the
end of September, said any decision to pay the coupon within the
grace period would be based on the progress of negotiations.
A source close to the matter said an agreement that would
unblock the payment was unlikely to be reached on Monday.
"Experience teaches us nothing can be ruled out but that
everyone involved should agree by today seems extremely
difficult," the source said requesting anonymity.
The company declined to comment.
Seat's heavy debts derive from a private equity buyout in
2003. On Friday it urged its shareholders and creditors to back
an offer from the holders of the 2014 1.3 billion euro
subordinated bond to convert debt into equity.
The so-called Lighthouse bond holders have proposed
converting debt worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.65 bln) into equity
in exchange for 90 percent of the voting share capital of Seat.
Seat has a market value of less than 70 million euros.
Current shareholders, including CVC Capital Partners
, would hold just 10 percent of the company
post-restructuring.
The proposal, which expires on Nov. 30, also entails a
rescheduling and repricing of senior debt.
Post-restructuring, Seat would only be able to pay dividends
out of its retained excess cashflow and if total bank debt was
less than 450 million euros, bondholders have proposed.
Reaffirming its unequivocal support to the proposal, Seat on
Friday "encouraged all relevant parties to work constructively
and with no delay" to reach a binding agreement by Nov. 30.
The yellow-pages group is due to report nine-month results
on Wednesday. It posted a wider loss of 32 million euros in the
first half as core earnings fell 8 percent to 150 million euros.
By 1232 GMT shares in Seat gained 2 percent at 0.0356 euros,
outperforming a 1.6 percent gain on Milan's All-share index
.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Andrew
Callus)