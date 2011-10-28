LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - Italian directories business Seat said it will not pay a EUR52m interest payment due October 31 on its EUR1.3 billion subordinated "Lighthouse" bond "for the time being".

The company has a 30-day grace period after October 31 to make the interest payment and avoid a default. The decision follows stalled debt restructuring talks, and is designed to put pressure on creditors to reach an agreement.

IFR reported earlier this week that the subordinated bondholders accepted a proposal from the company's private-equity shareholders -- CVC, Investitori Associati and Permira -- to swap EUR1.2bn euros of the bond into equity and to leave EUR100m debt outstanding with a new coupon of 10.5% and a longer maturity of 2017.

However, the company's senior creditor RBS has rebuffed demands from the subordinated bondholders to rank pari passu with senior debt holders, a source close to the situation said. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Alex Chambers)