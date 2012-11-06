MILAN Nov 6 Italian yellow pages publisher Seat Pagine Gialle has voluntarily paid a 25 million-euro senior debt instalment ahead of schedule, as it focuses on reducing its debt, the company said on Tuesday.

The payment was due by the end of December on a senior financing with Royal Bank of Scotland, it said in a statement.

The next instalment of 35 million euros is due by June 2013.

Seat PG escaped insolvency proceedings earlier this year when it reached a debt restructuring deal with creditors envisaging a debt-to-equity swap.