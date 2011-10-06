TURIN Oct 6 Debt-laden Italian directories company Seat Pagine Gialle stuck to its targets for the current year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"As we said when reporting first-half results, on Aug. 30, we have strong expectations for the online business," CEO Alberto Cappellini told a shareholders' meeting.

"At the time we have set targets for the whole of 2011 which so far we haven't changed."

Seat has been saddled with debt since it was bought by private equity funds in 2003, with its main creditor Royal Bank of Scotland Group . (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo)