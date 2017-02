MILAN, March 7 Seat Pagine Gialle said on Wednesday more than 97 percent of its senior bondholders agreed to a proposal to restructure the Italian directories company's 2.7 billion euro net debt.

On Friday, Seat said it had won support for the restructuring plan from more than 75 percent of its senior banking creditors and from holders of a 1.3 billion euro 2014 so-called Lighthouse bond.