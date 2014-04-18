BRIEF-UK's CMA says Diebold Nixdorf has to sell one cashpoint businesses to complete merger
* Says has decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell one of its UK cashpoint businesses to preserve competition
MILAN, April 18 Italian yellow pages company Seat Pagine Gialle may cease to operate as last year's accounts showed "significant uncertainties", its auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said.
Cash-strapped Seat, which has a market value of 26 million euros ($36 million), is caught up in a long drawn-out court restructuring, similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy, that has already caused losses for its lenders.
Seat released a document late on Thursday from PwC saying that the company's 2013 accounts showed "certain factors that contribute in a decisive manner to the continued existence of significant uncertainties around the company's ability to continue to operate for the foreseeable future".
It said, however, that approval given for a restructuring plan by shareholders in March reduced the uncertainty around the company's future. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LONDON, March 16 The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.
