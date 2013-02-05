Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Feb 5 Italian directories company Seat Pagine Gialle said on Tuesday its 2011-2013 business plan was no longer achievable, and it would not meet a Feb. 6 interest payment on a 600 million euro ($814 million) senior loan.
The company said it would ask creditors for a debt restructuring, and would be unable to meet its debt obligations in 2013.
Seat PG said last week it would not be able to pay a bond coupon, blaming the weak Italian economy for a continuing decline in print advertising sales. Five months ago, the company completed a lengthy debt restructuring.
($1 = 0.7376 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)