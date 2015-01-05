Jan 5 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Announced on Friday that Dr. Guido de Vivo has resigned from his position of Chairman of the Board of Directors

* Said his resignation was due to differences in opinion on the management of the transitional phase which will take place from the conclusion of the composition with creditors until the natural expiry of the office of the current Board of Directors

* Board of Directors will take into consideration the measures to be taken deriving from the resignation at its upcoming meeting

