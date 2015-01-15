Jan 15Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that its board of directors, following resignation of Mr. Guido de Vivo from chairman of the board of directors announced on Jan. 2, has decided not to take any action with regard to his replacement

* The mandate of the current board of directors will expire upon the approval of the financial statement for period ended Dec. 31, 2014

