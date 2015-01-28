BRIEF-UK landline providers to pay compensation under Ofcom plan
* Proposing to require providers to pay automatic compensation to customers who suffer from kinds of poor service
Jan 28Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that its ordinary shareholders' meeting approved the settlement offer received by the company
* The settlement concerns the liability action brought against the former directors who held office over the period from Aug. 8, 2003 until Oct. 21, 2012 and the settlement of relationships with persons other than the former directors summonsed as defendants in the proceedings in exchange for the payment of a sum totaling 30 million euros ($34.12 million)
