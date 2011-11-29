(Adds context)

by Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - The board of directory firm Seat Pagine Gialle will not pay a 52 million euro coupon on its 1.3 billion euro subordinated Lighthouse bond on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

The board PGIT.MI is now asking Lighthouse bondholders to agree to postpone the coupon until mid December, after discussions between stakeholders failed to result in a consensual restructuring.

The failure to pay the coupon following a 30-day grace period is a default, but if the Lighthouse bondholders agree on the extension, the company may avoid insolvency under Italian laws, the source said.

It is not clear whether the default will trigger a payment under credit default swap contracts.

Seat had asked lenders for more time to negotiate terms on a proposed debt-for-equity swap put forward by subordinated holders of the Lighthouse bond. For more, see [ID:nL5E7MT4KT]

The term sheet was approved by 75 percent of the Lighthouse bondholders, but they did not sign a lock-up agreement. A unanimous approval was not reached with senior lenders, led by Royal Bank of Scotland, and they have also asked for more time for discussions with their credit committee, the source said.

All the private equity shareholders are keen for a successful restructuring to be achieved.

Seat declined to comment.

If the Lighthouse bondholders agree to the coupon postponement, the Seat board is asking that all parties agree on the conditions proposed in the Lighthouse term sheet by December 14.

