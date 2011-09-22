LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - Debt-laden Italian directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle's restructuring has seen junior bondholders' proposal to limit their losses rebuffed in the interests of shareholders.

Negotiations are underway on a possible debt-for-equity swap involving the company's EUR1.3bn subordinated bond maturing in March 2014, market sources said.

The subordinated bondholders sent a proposal to the board several weeks ago to swap EUR1bn of the bond, which carries an 8% coupon, into equity and to leave EUR300m of the bond outstanding, with an extended maturity after 2017 and a higher coupon, said one of the sources.

The company has since come back with a counter proposal to swap EUR1.2bn of the bond into equity, leaving just EUR100m outstanding, the source added.

"The restructuring is driven by the fact that the company is unlikely to be able to pay its debts next year or the year after," said another source.

"The key decisions to be made are how much debt to wipe out and how much equity the Lighthouse bondholders will receive. These are the two battle grounds".

Seat, saddled with debt since it was bought by private equity funds in 2003 although it has since listed on the Milan exchange, has struggled to execute a tough restructuring.

The company has put together a new business plan, focused on cash generation and is expected to help the restructuring process.

Royal Bank of Scotland is the company's main bank creditor, while its largest shareholders are private equity funds CVC, Investitori Associati and Permira.

LIGHTHOUSE FLICKERS

The subordinated bond -- known as the Lighthouse bond -- is due to be repaid in March 2014. The company also has a EUR750m 10.5% senior secured bond maturing in 2017, which it sold in January 2010 and which it increased later that year in October.

"The company came to the bond market in 2010 to try to term out its bank debt as its faced accelerating amortisation payments. But the bond market turned up its nose. Investors didn't like the idea that a subordinated bond was maturing before them," said one of the sources.

A put option was included in that bond, which allows the senior secured bondholders to demand early repayment in the event that the subordinated bond is not repaid.

The subordinated bond is currently bid at 15, while the secured bond is bid at 70, following a broad-based sell-off in high-yield bond markets since the summer. The secured bond had been trading at 95 in May.

In addition, the company has an outstanding senior loan with an amortisation profile, which requires a EUR185m payment next year (tranche A), and a EUR447m Term Loan B falling due in 2013, another source said.

The various parties are also discussing and extension of the smaller A tranche to 2015, and the B tranche until 2016.

The company said earlier this year it had enough liquidity to cover all debt payments this year, including final payments on its current ABS facility, amortisation payments on its tranche A senior debt due in December, and the October coupon payment on its subordinated bonds.

SEAT mandated four advisers comprising Rothschild, Alvarez & Marsal and law firms Linklaters and Giliberti Pappalettera Triscornia e Associati in May to advise it on the restructuring on its EUR2.9bn debt pile. Following that move, Moody's downgraded the company to Caa3 from Caa1.

A committee of bondholders was also formed before the summer and is being advised by Lazard.

Seat posted a first-half net loss of EUR32.6m, which was deeper than a restated loss of EUR8.4m last year. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, additional reporting by Isabell Witt; editing by Alex Chambers)