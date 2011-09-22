LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - Debt-laden Italian directories firm
Seat Pagine Gialle's restructuring has seen junior bondholders'
proposal to limit their losses rebuffed in the interests of
shareholders.
Negotiations are underway on a possible debt-for-equity swap
involving the company's EUR1.3bn subordinated bond maturing in
March 2014, market sources said.
The subordinated bondholders sent a proposal to the board
several weeks ago to swap EUR1bn of the bond, which carries an
8% coupon, into equity and to leave EUR300m of the bond
outstanding, with an extended maturity after 2017 and a higher
coupon, said one of the sources.
The company has since come back with a counter proposal to
swap EUR1.2bn of the bond into equity, leaving just EUR100m
outstanding, the source added.
"The restructuring is driven by the fact that the company is
unlikely to be able to pay its debts next year or the year
after," said another source.
"The key decisions to be made are how much debt to wipe out
and how much equity the Lighthouse bondholders will receive.
These are the two battle grounds".
Seat, saddled with debt since it was bought by private
equity funds in 2003 although it has since listed on the Milan
exchange, has struggled to execute a tough restructuring.
The company has put together a new business plan, focused on
cash generation and is expected to help the restructuring
process.
Royal Bank of Scotland is the company's main bank creditor,
while its largest shareholders are private equity funds CVC,
Investitori Associati and Permira.
LIGHTHOUSE FLICKERS
The subordinated bond -- known as the Lighthouse bond -- is
due to be repaid in March 2014. The company also has a EUR750m
10.5% senior secured bond maturing in 2017, which it sold in
January 2010 and which it increased later that year in October.
"The company came to the bond market in 2010 to try to term
out its bank debt as its faced accelerating amortisation
payments. But the bond market turned up its nose. Investors
didn't like the idea that a subordinated bond was maturing
before them," said one of the sources.
A put option was included in that bond, which allows the
senior secured bondholders to demand early repayment in the
event that the subordinated bond is not repaid.
The subordinated bond is currently bid at 15, while the
secured bond is bid at 70, following a broad-based sell-off in
high-yield bond markets since the summer. The secured bond had
been trading at 95 in May.
In addition, the company has an outstanding senior loan with
an amortisation profile, which requires a EUR185m payment next
year (tranche A), and a EUR447m Term Loan B falling due in 2013,
another source said.
The various parties are also discussing and extension of the
smaller A tranche to 2015, and the B tranche until 2016.
The company said earlier this year it had enough liquidity
to cover all debt payments this year, including final payments
on its current ABS facility, amortisation payments on its
tranche A senior debt due in December, and the October coupon
payment on its subordinated bonds.
SEAT mandated four advisers comprising Rothschild, Alvarez &
Marsal and law firms Linklaters and Giliberti Pappalettera
Triscornia e Associati in May to advise it on the restructuring
on its EUR2.9bn debt pile. Following that move, Moody's
downgraded the company to Caa3 from Caa1.
A committee of bondholders was also formed before the summer
and is being advised by Lazard.
Seat posted a first-half net loss of EUR32.6m, which was
deeper than a restated loss of EUR8.4m last year.
