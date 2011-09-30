(Refiles to amend word)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - The board of troubled Italian directories business Seat may ramp up pressure on stakeholders to hammer out an agreement on the company's debt restructuring if there is no progress made soon, sources familiar with the matter said.

Among the options the board has is not to pay a EUR52m interest payment due on October 31 on a EUR1.3bn subordinated bond -- the subject of a debt-for-equity swap proposal at the heart of the restructuring.

If the board opts not to pay that, it would file for protection -- known as Marzano in Italy -- following a 30-day grace period after the missed payment. In such a situation, both shareholders and bondholders could end up with nothing and the company would pass into the hands of its banks, one of the sources said.

"The board will not want to waste money on interest payments on a bond that it is trying to turn into equity," said another of the sources.

Negotiations on the debt-for-equity swap on the so-called Lighthouse subordinated bond -- which matures in 2014 and carries an 8% coupon -- got underway several weeks ago.

But Seat, saddled with debt since it was bought by private equity funds in 2003, despite a subsequent listing in Milan, is facing a standoff between private equity funds CVC, Investitori Associati and Permira -- the company's largest shareholders -- and the Lighthouse bondholders.

Parties must hammer out details, including how much of the bond will be written off, how the equity will be split, and the security package of the new smaller bond.

An initial proposal sent by the bondholders to the board to swap EUR1bn of the bond into equity and keep EUR300m as debt was rebuffed. The counter proposal from the board left just EUR100m of the bond outstanding, but one of the sources said bondholders were now holding out to increase that to EUR200m.

BACK AND FORTH

Fifty-one percent of shareholders must accept the terms for the restructuring to go ahead.

"Seat is cash-flow positive, but it clearly has a liquidity issue. If nothing changes, then some time next year it will run into trouble because it cannot pay the principal repayments on its loan," the second source added.

The company has an outstanding senior loan with an amortisation profile, which requires a EUR185m payment next year (tranche A), and a EUR447m Term Loan B falling due in 2013.

The main bank creditor is Royal Bank of Scotland and various parties are also discussing an extension of the smaller A tranche to 2015, and the B tranche until 2016.

An initial proposal sent by the bondholders to the board to swap EUR1bn of the bond into equity and keep EUR300m as debt was rebuffed. The counter proposal from the board left just EUR100m of the bond outstanding, but one of the sources said bondholders were now holding out to increase that to EUR200m.

Lazard is advising the committee of bondholders -- Alden Capital, Anchorage, Marathon, Monarch, Owl Creek, Sothic Capital -- formed before the summer.

The company also has a EUR750m 10.5% senior secured bond maturing in 2017, which includes a put option allowing early repayment in the event that the subordinated bond is not redeemed.

The company said earlier this year it had enough liquidity to cover all debt payments this year, including final payments on its current ABS facility, amortisation payments on its tranche A senior debt due in December, and the October coupon payment on its subordinated bonds.

Seat mandated four advisers comprising Rothschild, Alvarez & Marsal and law firms Linklaters and Giliberti Pappalettera Triscornia e Associati in May to advise it on the restructuring of its EUR2.9bn debt pile. Following that move, Moody's downgraded the company to Caa3 from Caa1.

Seat posted a first-half net loss of EUR32.6m, which was deeper than a restated loss of EUR8.4m last year. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, additional reporting by Isabell Witt, RLPC)