LONDON, Sept 30 (IFR) - The board of troubled Italian
directories business Seat may ramp up pressure on stakeholders
to hammer out an agreement on the company's debt restructuring
if there is no progress made soon, sources familiar with the
matter said.
Among the options the board has is not to pay a EUR52m
interest payment due on October 31 on a EUR1.3bn subordinated
bond -- the subject of a debt-for-equity swap proposal at the
heart of the restructuring.
If the board opts not to pay that, it would file for
protection -- known as Marzano in Italy -- following a 30-day
grace period after the missed payment. In such a situation, both
shareholders and bondholders could end up with nothing and the
company would pass into the hands of its banks, one of the
sources said.
"The board will not want to waste money on interest payments
on a bond that it is trying to turn into equity," said another
of the sources.
Negotiations on the debt-for-equity swap on the so-called
Lighthouse subordinated bond -- which matures in 2014 and
carries an 8% coupon -- got underway several weeks ago.
But Seat, saddled with debt since it was bought by private
equity funds in 2003, despite a subsequent listing in Milan, is
facing a standoff between private equity funds CVC, Investitori
Associati and Permira -- the company's largest shareholders --
and the Lighthouse bondholders.
Parties must hammer out details, including how much of the
bond will be written off, how the equity will be split, and the
security package of the new smaller bond.
An initial proposal sent by the bondholders to the board to
swap EUR1bn of the bond into equity and keep EUR300m as debt was
rebuffed. The counter proposal from the board left just EUR100m
of the bond outstanding, but one of the sources said bondholders
were now holding out to increase that to EUR200m.
BACK AND FORTH
Fifty-one percent of shareholders must accept the terms for
the restructuring to go ahead.
"Seat is cash-flow positive, but it clearly has a liquidity
issue. If nothing changes, then some time next year it will run
into trouble because it cannot pay the principal repayments on
its loan," the second source added.
The company has an outstanding senior loan with an
amortisation profile, which requires a EUR185m payment next year
(tranche A), and a EUR447m Term Loan B falling due in 2013.
The main bank creditor is Royal Bank of Scotland and various
parties are also discussing an extension of the smaller A
tranche to 2015, and the B tranche until 2016.
Lazard is advising the committee of bondholders -- Alden
Capital, Anchorage, Marathon, Monarch, Owl Creek, Sothic Capital
-- formed before the summer.
The company also has a EUR750m 10.5% senior secured bond
maturing in 2017, which includes a put option allowing early
repayment in the event that the subordinated bond is not
redeemed.
The company said earlier this year it had enough liquidity
to cover all debt payments this year, including final payments
on its current ABS facility, amortisation payments on its
tranche A senior debt due in December, and the October coupon
payment on its subordinated bonds.
Seat mandated four advisers comprising Rothschild, Alvarez &
Marsal and law firms Linklaters and Giliberti Pappalettera
Triscornia e Associati in May to advise it on the restructuring
of its EUR2.9bn debt pile. Following that move, Moody's
downgraded the company to Caa3 from Caa1.
Seat posted a first-half net loss of EUR32.6m, which was
deeper than a restated loss of EUR8.4m last year.
