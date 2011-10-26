LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - The board of Italian directories business Seat is due to meet on Thursday to decide whether to make a EUR52m interest payment on its EUR1.3 billion subordinated bond following stalled debt restructuring talks, a source close to the situation said.

The debt-burdened company is due to pay the coupon on Monday October 31, but has a 30-day grace period to make the payment before a default is declared. The meeting is designed to put pressure on creditors to reach a decision on the debt restructuring talks, the source said.

The move comes after the holders of the 8% subordinated bond maturing in 2014 -- known as the Lighthouse bond -- declined on Tuesday to attend a stakeholder meeting that had been planned Wednesday, the source said.

The subordinated bondholders accepted a proposal from the company's private-equity shareholders -- CVC, Investitori Associati and Permira -- earlier this month to swap EUR1.2bn euros of the bond into equity and to leave EUR100m debt outstanding with a new coupon of 10.5% and a longer maturity of 2017.

However, the company's senior creditor RBS has rebuffed demands from the subordinated bondholders to rank pari passu with senior debt holders, the source said.

"The question now is whether the senior bank creditor and the subordinated bondholders can agree," said the source.

Another hurdle is the price conversion of the subordinated bonds that will decide on how the equity in the company is split. The bonds are currently trading around 17 percent of face value, but the owners have them marked at between 40-50, according to the source.

Shareholders have proposed that the bonds be converted at the market price, while the bondholders want the bonds converted at nominal par value. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, editing by Alex Chambers.)