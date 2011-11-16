(Adds details)

By Isabell Witt

LONDON Nov 16 The debt restructuring of Italian directories business Seat Pagine Gialle has hit another hurdle after holders of the company's senior secured notes due 2017 said they will not vote for a recently proposed plan.

In a letter sent to Seat Pagine's management and advisors to its 720 million euro ($974 million) bank debt creditors, the senior secured noteholders put forward a new restructuring based on what had recently been discussed.

The letter was seen by seen by Thomson Reuters LPC.

Seat Pagine's holders of the 1.3 billion euro subordinated bonds due 2014 (Lighthouse bond) had proposed swapping 1.2 billion of it into equity and converting the remaining 100 million plus 52 million interest into a new senior secured note.

However, Seat's senior secured note holders will not agree to the new 152 million euro note being senior secured and ranking alongside their notes as well as the senior bank debt.

They would only agree to the plan if the 152 million euro bond was a "structurally and contractually unsecured subordinated" 10.5 percent Payment-in-Kind (PIK) note "without guarantees from the company or any of its subsidiaries", the letter said.

Seat Pagine was not available to comment.

Holders of the senior secured notes, of which 721.1 million euros are outstanding, said they remained supportive of a fully consensual restructuring of the company's total 2.7 billion euro net debt.

A consent level of at least 75 percent is needed from the senior secured note holders, who have also put forward a number of other modifications to the restructuring.

This includes that 75 percent of excess cash flow should be applied towards the prepayment of the senior bank debt until the net senior debt to earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) ratio falls below 2 times. Thereafter, dividends equal to 50 percent of excess cash flow may be paid, the letter said.

In addition, 50 million euros of cash currently held by the company should be applied towards prepaying senior bank debt and a 1.25 percent fee should be paid to the senior secured creditors in return for consenting to the restructuring.

A consensual restructuring requires agreement from all stakeholders: the senior bank debt holders, led by Royal Bank of Scotland ; senior secured note holders; Lighthouse bond holders and the private equity owners of Seat.

If no restructuring solution can be agreed upon, Seat Pagine might have to file for insolvency proceedings under Italy's Marzano Law -- an in-court restructuring process -- by the end of November when the grace period on the company's missed 52 million euro coupon payment ends. Missing the payment, owed to the Lighthouse bond holders, was seen as a tactic by the company to pressure all stakeholders to agree.

The senior secured note holders believe that a potential alternative option available to implement a debt restructuring can be achieved without consent of the Lighthouse bondholders to "allow the current stalemate to be broken", the letter said.

Seat was bought in 2003 by private equity firms BC Partners , CVC, Permira and Investitori Associati in a 5.7 billion euro leveraged buyout. ($1 = 0.739 euro) (Editing by Will Waterman)