LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Directory firm Seat Pagine Gialle is urging stakeholders to agree on a consensual restructuring of the company's EUR2.7bn debt pile by Monday in order to avoid a potential default on the company's debt next week.

The company is facing a race against time to hammer out lingering disagreements between four major groups of stakeholders to allow a missed EUR52m interest payment on the EUR1.3 subordinated Lighthouse 8% 2014 bond to be paid on November 30.

Two of the stakeholders -- Seat's subordinated bondholders and its senior lenders -- have agreed in principle the terms of a debt-for-equity swap and changes to the company's bank facilities in a move that marks significant progress in the lengthy debt negotiations.

But in order for a consensual restructuring to go ahead, the senior bank lenders and Lighthouse bondholders must enter into a lock-up agreement by Monday November 28.

The committees of both groups are expected to vote in favour, but the process could be time consuming, requiring at least 75% of the Lighthouse bondholders to consent.

"This is an extremely challenging timetable and the company is not at present in a position to comment on whether the senior bank lenders and holders of the Lighthouse notes may ultimately be able to timely meet this requirement," the company said.

"However, the company urges all stakeholders to use every effort to ensure this can be achieved."

It is less certain how the other two remaining stakeholders -- private equity shareholders CVC, Investitori Associati and Permira and the senior secured bondholders -- will vote.

The senior bondholders object to a proposal to swap EUR100m of the existing Lighthouse bond into a new bond, which would rank pari passu with the outstanding 10.5% senior secured 2017 bond and senior loans.

The senior secured bondholders are instead proposing that the bond should be a subordinated 10.5% Payment-In-Kind bond.

Another major hurdle further down the line, if a consensual agreement is reached, is how the EUR1.2bn equity will be divided between the subordinated bondholders and the private equity shareholders.

The price conversion of the debt for equity swap could be agreed after a consensual restructuring is met.

The agreement in principle between lenders and the Lighthouse bondholders also includes an amend and extend of the company's existing senior facilities agreement.

The maturity of the Tranche loan A will be extended to December 28 2015 from 8 June 2012, and to 30 June 2016 from 8 June 2013 on Tranche Loan B. The revolving facility will also be extended to 28 December 2015 from 8 June 2012.

Margins on the TLA and revolver would be increased to Euribor plus 5.10% and to Euribor plus 5.6% on TLB, and both are subject to ratchets. In addition, a 1.2% consent fee will be applied. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)