(Adds details)
By Natalie Harrison and Isabell Witt
LONDON, Nov 28 (IFR) - The fate of Italian directories
firm Seat Pagine Gialle hangs in the balance as it
looks increasingly unlikely that all senior creditors will
relent to junior bondholders' demands, sources close to the
matter said.
The company on Monday asked lenders for more time to
negotiate terms on a proposed debt-for-equity swap put forward
by the subordinated holders of Seat PG's "Lighthouse" bond, the
sources said.
This request has been issued in the form of a standstill
proposal, in which the company seeks lender consent to waive
their default rights if the company does not pay its missed 52
million euros ($69 million) interest on the 1.3 billion euros
Lighthouse bond. This payment is due on Wednesday when a 30-day
grace period ends.
Seat's board is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether it
would pay the coupon, one of the sources said.
Seat declined to comment.
The majority of senior lenders, led by Royal Bank of
Scotland, agree in principal to the Lighthouse proposal,
Seat said last week. However, the plan needs consent from 100
percent of its banking syndicate and there is a group that still
disagrees.
The main sticking point is the demand from the Lighthouse
bondholders that 100 million euros of the existing bond will be
rolled over into a new bond that would rank pari passu with both
the outstanding 10.5 percent senior secured bond and the senior
bank debt.
"There are lenders within (the senior lender group), that
make up a significant amount, that will oppose this deal," one
source said.
It is in senior lenders interest that a consensual agreement
will be reached to avoid a potentially lengthy and
value-destroying court insolvency under Italy's Marzano law, a
number of sources said.
"The board has two choices. Either it does not pay the
interest and the company defaults, or it pays the money, which
goes into an escrow account, and depending on the terms of that
account, it may be able to avoid a technical default," the
source said.
There is also disagreement over whether or not the
restructuring will require consent from Seat's 10.5 percent
senior secured bond holders, who don't agree with the pari passu
ranking of Seat's new 100 million euro bond either.
Senior lenders say the restructuring does not need approval
from senior secured bond holders, depending on the mechanism
used to implement it. Senior secured bond holders say their
consent is required.
CDS TWIST
In another twist, the cost of insuring the company's debt
against default has almost tripled, with five-year credit
defaults now trading at 22,000 basis points versus 8,000 at the
start of November, according to Markit data.
The first source said subordinated bondholders have been
selling CDS in anticipation that a consensual restructuring will
be agreed and that the CDS will be worthless. "If they get it
wrong, they (the Lighthouse bondholders) stand to lose on both
the bonds and the CDS," the source said.
ISDA announced late on Monday that it had referred a
question raised about whether a credit event had occurred at
Seat PG to a panel of three independent experts after its EMEA
Credit Derivatives Determination Committee failed to reach a
majority decision.
Seat was bought in 2003 by private equity firms BC Partners,
CVC, Permira and Investitori Associati in a 5.7 billion euro
leveraged buyout.
($1 = 0.7536 euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets and Isabell Witt,
RLPC; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)