* Seat changes accounting for shift to online, voice

* Sees 2011 EBITDA at 365-385 mln euros

* H1 net loss 32.6 mln euros vs restated 8.4 mln loss yr ago

* Shares down 2.9 pct.

MILAN, Aug 30 Debt-laden Italian directories company Seat Pagine Gialle SpA expects its new business plan to inject fresh impetus to long-running debt restructuring talks, the company said on Tuesday.

Seat has been saddled with debt since it was bought by private equity funds in 2003, with its main creditor Royal Bank of Scotland Group . It has struggled to carry out a tough restructuring because of a weak advertising market and the shift to online sales.

The new 2011-13 business plan should provide a basis for debt negotiations with creditors in the next few months, since it helps identify cash generation, Seat said. The plan includes an accounting change for an increasing shift to online and voice services.

"It is therefore reasonable to expect that over the next few months a common negotiation basis, as well as the consequent technical solutions, will be identified and shared," it said.

Seat's 2011-13 business guidelines include earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation this year of 365 million euros ($530.1 million) to 385 million euros, it said, down from a restated 416 million euros in 2010.

Debt was 2.68 billion euros at the end of June, down 48.5 million euros from the end of 2010, it said.

The company posted a first-half net loss of 32.6 million euros, deeper than a restated loss of 8.4 million euros last year.

The shares were down 2.9 percent at 0.495 euro in early trading.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Erica Billingham)

($1=.6886 Euro)