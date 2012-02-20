MILAN Feb 20 Italian yellow pages company Seat Pagine Gialle said on Monday it had extended by a day a deadline for creditors to approve its proposal to restructure 2.7 billion euros ($3.6 billion) net debt.

"In acknowledging today the requests submitted by all of the lenders' committees for a short extension of the deadlines for accepting the proposal and greater details concerning certain elements of the proposal, the company's board of directors has decided to adjourn until tomorrow," the company said on Monday.

Turin-based Seat, which has defaulted twice on its debt, in January asked creditors to agree its debt restructuring, saying it would otherwise go into special administration, which would protect it from creditors. ($1 = 0.7538 euro) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Dan Lalor)