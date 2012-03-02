MILAN, March 2 Italian yellow pages
company Seat Pagine Gialle said on Friday it had won
the support of more than 75 percent of its senior creditors and
Lighthouse bondholders, paving the way for a debt restructuring
deal.
"The company is pleased to announce that it has received
evidence that the 75 percent threshold for consents to the
proposal has been largely exceeded by ... senior banking lender
and ... Lighthouse bondholders," Seat said in a statement.
Shares in the Turin-based company had leapt 19.5 percent on
Friday, as investors took the view a deal to avoid bankruptcy
protection was in sight.
Seat has defaulted twice on its debt obligations in the last
few months and postponed several times the deadline to reach a
final agreement. The latest deadline is March 7.
A majority of at least 75 percent was needed from each of its
three creditor categories - bank lenders, senior and junior
bondholders - for the proposal to go through, Seat has said.
(Reporting by Michel Rose)