MILAN, March 2 Italian yellow pages company Seat Pagine Gialle said on Friday it had won the support of more than 75 percent of its senior creditors and Lighthouse bondholders, paving the way for a debt restructuring deal.

"The company is pleased to announce that it has received evidence that the 75 percent threshold for consents to the proposal has been largely exceeded by ... senior banking lender and ... Lighthouse bondholders," Seat said in a statement.

Shares in the Turin-based company had leapt 19.5 percent on Friday, as investors took the view that a deal to avoid bankruptcy protection was in sight.

Seat has defaulted twice on its debt obligations in the last few months and postponed several times the deadline to reach a final agreement. The latest deadline is March 7.

The debt restructuring will be implemented through a "scheme of arrangement" procedure at the High Court in London, based on Seat's debt documents written under UK legislation. Other non-UK companies have in the past restructured debt through UK courts.

A scheme of arrangement is a procedure under the UK Companies Act that allows transactions to take place without needing approval from 100 percent of stakeholders.

Instead, only 75 percent is needed from each of its three creditor categories -- bank lenders, senior and junior bondholders -- for the proposal to go through, Seat has said.

Seat has about 70 Italian and foreign bank lenders, including Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc.

The deal foresees the conversion of a 1.2 billion euro portion of junior debt into equity.

A failure to reach agreement on restructuring would see Seat fall into special administration under Italy's so-called Marzano law, which gives protection from creditors.

Seat was bought in 2003 by private equity firms in a 5.7-billion euro leveraged buyout. CVC, Permira and Investitori Associati now hold about 49.5 percent of Seat.