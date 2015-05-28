Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN May 28 Italiaonline, the Internet company controlled by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, is expected to launch its takeover bid for Seat Pagine Gialle around mid-September, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
Italiaonline agreed to buy a stake in the Italian directories company in May in a deal that will trigger a mandatory tender offer and create a leading online advertiser.
Shareholders of the two companies should approve the merger towards year-end, the sources said.
Italiaonline is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sawiris's Orascom TMT Investments. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order