BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
MILAN Nov 29 The board of directory firm Seat Pagine Gialle will not pay a 52 million euro coupon on its 1.3 billion euro subordinated Lighthouse bond on Wednesday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The board also asked Lighthouse bondholders to agree to postpone the coupon until mid December, confirming what a source familiar to the matter had told IFR earlier. (Reporting by Michel Rose)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.