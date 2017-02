MILAN Dec 15 The board of Italian directories company Seat Pagine Gialle will examine on Dec. 16 a possible extension of the deadline for a consensual restructuring of its debt, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Ahead of the Friday meeting, the company has decided to grant a short interim extension of the deadline to Dec. 16 from the Dec. 14 date when it was due to expire.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)