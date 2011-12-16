* Second extension of talks
* Deadline extended to Jan. 16
(Adds details, background)
MILAN Dec 16 Italian yellow pages group
Seat Pagine Gialle said on Friday talks to restructure
2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) of debt would run into 2012
after it failed to win enough creditor support for a proposed
deal by a Wednesday deadline.
It was the second time Seat, which defaulted in November,
has extended the talks. The proposal includes the conversion of
part of its debt into shares, strongly diluting its private
equity owners CVC, Permira and Investitori Associati.
"The board has decided to extend to Jan. 16, 2012 the
deadline for relevant stakeholders of the company to agree a
consensual restructuring," it said in a statement.
The talks involve Seat's senior lenders, a group of about 70
banks led by Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland, and
holders of a junior bond called Lighthouse.
Like other heavily indebted media companies, Seat was
trapped in the credit crisis, which made it prohibitive to
refinance while Internet competition strengthened and print
advertising sales declined.
Similarly to Seat, talks over the debt of Endemol, the Dutch
TV production company behind "The Big Brother", were extended
this week to next year with a mid-February deadline.
Seat shares closed down 3.1 percent, giving the group a
market capitalisation of less than 70 million euros. The stock
has lost about 99 percent in value since its all-time 2007 peak.
Meanwhile, the Lighthouse bond was last bid
at 8 percent of its face value, an all-time low.
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
(Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)