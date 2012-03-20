MILAN, March 20 Italian directories company Seat
Pagine Gialle will seek to refinance its debt from
next year after slashing it to around 1.4 billion euros through
a restructuring deal, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Earlier in March, Seat creditors agreed to a debt
restructuring deal that includes the conversion of 1.2 billion
euros of junior debt into equity. The deal cuts Seat's net debt
to a proforma of 1.447 billion euros, or 3.9 times core
earnings, from 2.734 billion euros, or 7.4 times core earnings.
"Debt is now coherent with our cash flows. We are already in
a situation where a refinancing can be made. We don't plan to
cut our debt significantly over the next two years," CFO Massimo
Cristofori said at a news conference.
"We could tap the market for a refinancing before 2016. We
are unlikely to do it this year," he said.
Cristofori also said the company would not pay dividends in
the short term due to restrictions stemming from the debt
restructuring.
The restructuring has to be implemented through a British
court and will likely be completed in September-October, Seat
executives said.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)