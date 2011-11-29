(Adds confirmation from company statement)
By Natalie Harrison
Nov 29 Italian directory firm Seat Pagine Gialle
PGIT.MI will not pay a 52 million euro coupon on its 1.3 billion
euro subordinated Lighthouse bond on Wednesday, it said late on
Tuesday.
The company's board is now asking Lighthouse bondholders to
agree to postpone the coupon until mid December, after
discussions between stakeholders failed to result in a
consensual restructuring, Seat PG said in a statement.
The failure to pay the coupon following a 30-day grace
period is a default, but if the Lighthouse bondholders agree on
the extension, the company may avoid insolvency under Italian
laws, a source close to the matter told IFR earlier on
Tuesday.
It is not clear whether the default will trigger a payment
under credit default swap contracts.
The term sheet was approved by more than 75 percent of the
Lighthouse bondholders, but they did not sign a lock-up
agreement. A unanimous approval was not reached with senior
lenders, and they have also asked for more time for discussions
with their credit committee, Seat PG said.
All the private equity shareholders are keen for a
successful restructuring to be achieved, a source close to the
matter told IFR.
If the Lighthouse bondholders agree to the coupon
postponement, the Seat board is asking that all parties agree on
the conditions proposed in the Lighthouse term sheet by Dec. 14.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, additional reporting by Michel
Rose in Milan)