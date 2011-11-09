MILAN Nov 9 Debt-choked Italian directory group Seat Pagine Gialle said it was confident that a debt restructuring accord could be reached that would allow it to continue operating, as it reported a 17.7 percent fall in nine-month core earnings.

Seat, which is in the process of restructuring its 2.7 billion euro debt, said nine-month revenues fell 10.5 percent to 695.6 million euros from a restated 2010 figure.

Operating free-cash flow stood at 290.7 million euros it said and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 273 million euros.

Seat reiterated its 2011 outlook for EBITDA of between 365 million and 385 million euros.

The group expects Italian revenues to fall between five and seven percent this year, despite strong growth in online products.

Seat posted an attributable loss of 33.9 million euros for the first nine months, from a restated income of 42.2 million euros last year. (Reporting by Valentina Za)