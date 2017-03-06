March 6 Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted the clinical hold on several early stage studies testing its experimental cancer drug.

The FDA imposed the clinical hold following the deaths of four people in trials testing the company's experimental cancer drug, vadastuximab talirine, Seattle Genetics said on Dec. 27. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)