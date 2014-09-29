Sept 29 Seattle Genetics Inc and Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said their approved cancer drug
was successfully used as a consolidation therapy in a late-stage
trial for patients with a type of lymphatic cancer.
Consolidation therapy is given to cancer patients who have
undergone initial therapy and kills any cancer cells that may be
left in the body.
The trial showed that patients who received the drug,
adcetris, immediately after a stem cell transplantation lived
significantly longer without the disease progressing than those
who were given a placebo, the companies said in a joint
statement.
Adcetris is currently approved in 45 countries for the
treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and systemic anaplastic
large cell lymphoma, another type of cancer.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)