By Divya Grover
June 26 Seattle Genetics Inc and
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday
that their drug met the main goal in a late-stage study of
helping blood cancer patients live longer without their
condition worsening.
However, Seattle Genetics' shares fell 11 percent as
investors were unimpressed by the difference in the progression
free survival rate of patients on the combination therapy
testing the companies' Adcetris drug and the control arm.
The study testing the combination as an initial treatment
for advanced Hodgkin's lymphoma showed 82.1 percent lower risk
of cancer progression in patients, compared with 77.2 percent in
the control arm.
The control arm used standard-of-care chemotherapy, ABVD,
which combines adriamycin, bleomycin, vinblastine and
dacarbazine drugs.
The relatively modest improvement of about 5 percent could
generate cost concerns among payers, but the benefit from
removing bleomycin from the treatment regimen could be
substantial, particularly for younger patients, SunTrust Bank
analyst Yatin Suneja said.
Doctors for long have been trying to get rid of bleomycin
from the chemotherapy regimen to increase the long-term durable
response rate and decrease toxicity, Seattle Genetics Chief
Executive Clay Siegall told Reuters.
Adcetris is approved in the United States to treat patients
with classical Hodgkin's lymphoma, who have already received a
stem cell transplant or two chemotherapies. The drug is also
approved to treat anaplastic large cell lymphoma in patients who
have undergone chemotherapy.
Adcetris, known chemically as brentuximab vedotin, links a
tumor-targeting antibody to a cancer-killing chemotherapy drug
with the goal of limiting side effects.
Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer that starts in white
blood cells. It typically begins in the lymph nodes in one
region of the body and then spreads throughout the lymph system.
According to the American Cancer Society, about 8,260
Americans were diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma so far in 2017,
out of which about 1,070 died.
The U.S. drug developer, which partnered with Takeda to
co-develop and commercialize Adcetris outside the United States,
said it would file for an expanded label in the United States
as soon as possible.
The drug, which generated about $266 million in North
America sales last year, is also being developed in combination
with Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy, Opdivo, to
treat relapsed Hodgkin's lymphoma.
