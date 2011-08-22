* Latest cancer drug with hefty cost
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 The price of Seattle
Genetics Inc's (SGEN.O) blood cancer drug Adcetris could top
$100,000 for a course of treatment, becoming the latest cancer
medicine to come at a high cost.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave its
nod to Adcetris, the first drug specifically indicated for
anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) and the first one
approved for Hodgkin's lymphoma since 1977. [ID:nN1E77I14K]
Seattle Genetics on Monday said the drug will cost $4,500
per vial. In its clinical trials, the company said, patients on
average received three vials per dose and between seven and
nine doses per treatment.
The total price would then generally vary from $94,500 to
$121,500 per patient, within Wall Street's expected range.
The drugmaker's shares were down 2.3 percent to $14.70 in
afternoon trading on Nasdaq, underperforming the Nasdaq Biotech
index .NBI, which was down 0.3 percent.
"Seattle Genetics' decision to price Adcetris north of
$100,000 seems to be causing some concern in the investment
community following the recent failure of Dendreon's Provenge
to live to up to sales expectations," said Morningstar Inc
analyst Lauren Migliore.
Adcetris is the latest cancer drug to hit the market with a
hefty pricetag to the discontent of patient groups.
Earlier this month, Dendreon Corp DNDN.O lost two-thirds
of its market value when it could not deliver on promised sales
of its prostate cancer vaccine Provenge, which costs about
$93,000 per course, as doctors weren't confident enough about
getting reimbursed. [ID:nL6E7J50H0]
"I think you get a reason for pushback (against
highly-priced cancer drugs) because many of these cancer drugs
are really not that effective, but in this case I think it's
one of the most effective drugs out there," Leerink Swann
analyst Howard Liang said of Adcetris.
"I would think that the pricing is high but it's not
outrageous compared to other cancer drugs."
In March, U.S. regulators approved Bristol Myers Squibb
Co's (BMY.N) Yervoy for patients with advanced melanoma, a
deadly skin cancer. A course of treatment with Yervoy costs
about $120,000. [ID:nN25287028]
Earlier in August the FDA approved another melanoma drug,
Zelboraf by Roche Holding ROG.VX, which costs about $56,400
for a six-month course of treatment. [ID:nN1E77G0BW]
"Life science companies are aware of the debt and deficit
situation in Washington, D.C., and that indirectly limiting
Medicare and Medicaid drug prices could be on the horizon,"
said Ipsita Smolinski, senior health policy analyst at Capitol
Street.
For Adcetris, however, the patient population is generally
younger and so more likely to rely on private insurance than
federal programs, making the pricetag less controversial,
analysts said.
About 9,000 Americans a year are diagnosed with Hodgkin's
lymphoma and 3,000 with ALCL.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)