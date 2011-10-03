BRIEF-Whole Foods Market reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* St. Lawrence Seaway workers reach tentative agreement
* Strike would have shut critical shipping route (Adds bullets, background)
TORONTO Oct 3 The union representing workers on the St. Lawrence Seaway, a shipping route connecting the Great Lakes with the Atlantic Ocean, said it has reached an agreement with management early this morning to avoid a potential strike.
The Canadian Auto Workers union, which represents 475 of the 575 Seaway workers, had said on Friday a strike could begin at noon on Monday.
Members will vote on the agreement at ratification meetings held over the next three weeks, the union said.
A strike would have shut the Seaway, which stretches more than 374 miles (600 km) from Montreal to Lake Erie, and forms part of the 2,340-mile Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway shipping system.
Eight to 10 vessels move through the Seaway each day, carrying 40 million tonnes of cargo a year.
The parties have been negotiating since May. Key outstanding issues were wages, health care co-pays, and outside contracting, the union said last week. [ID:nS1E78T1OQ] (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Allison Martell, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Asahi Group to spend more than 10 billion yen to expand a group plant and build a logistics center near Gunma prefecture-Nikkei
* PCM reports record fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results