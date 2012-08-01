UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
Aug 1 Enterprise Products Partners LP said on Wednesday its joint-venture Seaway crude oil pipeline expansion would be completed in 2013.
Seaway, the first pipeline to carry crude from the oil storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, is jointly owned with Enbridge Inc.
Speaking to analysts during its second quarter earnings call, the company said that the looping of the pipeline, which will also increase capacity, will be completed in 2014.
Total capacity of the reversed line will reach 850,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Janet McGurty)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.