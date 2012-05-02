(Corrects company name in first paragraph)

NEW YORK May 2 Enterprise Products Partners said on Wednesday that two-thirds of the initial 150,000-barrels-per-day capacity of the reversed Seaway pipeline had been committed.

The pipeline, a joint venture between Enbridge and Enterprise, will be the first line to carry crude from the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast, with flow beginning on May 17.

Cushing inventories reached a record high of 42.96 million barrels for the week ended April 27. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)