NEW YORK, Nov 16 Enterprise Partners and Enbridge plan as part of the reversal of the Seaway pipeline project to build an 85-mile (135-km) pipeline from its ECHO terminal in Houston to refineries in Port Arthur, a spokesman for Enterprise said on Wednesday.

"It will allow heavy Canadian crude access to Port Arthur refineries," spokesman Rick Rainey said.

There are three large refineries in Port Arthur, Texas with the complexity to run heavier crude.

The companies also said they would hold an open season to gauge shipper interest beyond the initial 400,000 barrels on Seaway which would require looping the pipeline. That is expected to take place in early 2012. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)