* Proposed reversal start moved two weeks earlier to May 17
* FERC has 30 days to review proposal, respond
* Brent-WTI spread narrows sharply, biggest move since Nov.
By David Sheppard and Bruce Nichols
NEW YORK/HOUSTON April 16 Enterprise Product
Partners and Enbridge plan to reverse the flow
of the Seaway oil pipeline by mid-May pending regulatory
approval, allowing the line to start draining the glut of crude
from the U.S. Midwest two weeks ahead of schedule.
The pipeline reversal, which will initially carry about
150,000 barrels per day of crude from the Midwest to the Gulf
Coast, is now set to start on May 17, according to a regulatory
filing to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) made
on Friday, which also laid out proposed tariffs for the first
time.
Enterprise said it has moved ahead of schedule on the plan,
which will send rising flows of Canadian and North Dakotan crude
building up in the Midwest to the Gulf Coast where it fetches a
hefty premium.
"We've had a really good response from our crews working in
the field and have been working well with our partner.
Everything's falling into place very nicely," Enterprise
spokesman Rick Rainey said.
"We expect 150,000 bpd to be fully nominated," Rainey said,
adding he expected "at least" 10 percent of the pipeline
capacity to be set aside for non-committed shippers.
High inventory levels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery
point for the U.S. oil futures contract, also called West
Texas Intermediate, have weighed on the contract relative to
international benchmark Brent.
News that the reversal could start early caused Brent to
fall sharply relative to WTI, with the Brent-WTI spread
CL-LCO1=R narrowing to about $15 a barrel from $19 on Friday,
the biggest one-day percentage move since mid-November.
On Wednesday, WTI closed up 10 cents at $102.93 a barrel,
while Brent lost $2.53 to settle at $118.68 a barrel.
FERC said the regulator has a 30 day period to review the
proposal from the date of the filing on April 13.
"This is something the commission will have to review and
act on," a FERC source said.
TARIFFS
The Seaway Crude Pipeline Company filing proposed initial
fixed-rate tariffs for sending oil from Cushing to the Gulf
ranging from $2.07 to $4.32 a barrel. The company also has a
separate application to operate more flexible market rates,
though FERC may also decide to impose its own fixed tariffs.
"This is designed to give some guidance to the market to
give them an idea what we're looking at in terms of base rates,"
Enterprise spokesman Rainey said.
"Market-based rates would give us flexibility to respond to
conditions," Rainey said.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a research note last week
that the application for market-based tariffs had "induced
considerable uncertainty" into the oil market that had stopped
the Brent-WTI spread from narrowing earlier this year.
The rates proposed by the partnership, however, would appear
to be in line with previous FERC rates.
"FERC has ruled against market-based rates in comparable
cases, suggesting the request will be denied and the tariff will
be closer to $3-$5 a barrel," Goldman Sachs head of energy
research David Greely said in the note last week, adding
Brent-WTI could narrow to just $5 a barrel by the end of 2012.
Traders said they now expected the proposed rates would be
approved as the tariffs appeared to be within range.
"The move in the arb today seems to imply the market assumes
no hold up in approval," one Connecticut-based oil broker said.
Oil traders have until April 28 to file an objection to the
proposed tariffs.
Analysts said the proposed rates would make it easier for
Seaway to start taking bookings from potential shippers.
Enterprise said that crude shipped on the 150,000 bpd
pipeline would initially take 15 days to travel from Cushing to
the Gulf, but that time would fall to just five days when the
pipeline's capacity increases to 400,000 bpd in the first
quarter of next year.
The initial announcement of the Seaway reversal last October
saw the Brent-WTI spread collapse from a record peak of $28.10 a
barrel to less than $6 a barrel by mid-November.
The spread had settled into a $6-$12 a barrel range between
November and January, but a rapid build-up in crude stockpiles
at Cushing in the first quarter of this year saw the spread
blowout again to above $20 a barrel by early April.
Crude oil inventories at Cushing reached 40.6 million
barrels in the week to April 6, the highest level since May
2011. The record is 41.9 million barrels hit in April 2011.
(Reporting By David Sheppard and Janet McGurty in New York,
Timothy Gardner in Washington, DC, and Bruce Nichols in Houston;
Editing by Alden Bentley, Sofina Mirza-Reid, M.D. Golan and
Marguerita Choy)