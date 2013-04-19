April 19 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc opened 13 percent higher at $30.56 in their market debut on Friday.

SeaWorld priced the offering of 26 million shares at $27 per share on Thursday, at the top end of its expected price range of $24 to $27 per share, raising $702 million.

SeaWorld, controlled by Blackstone Group, owns 11 amusement parks, operating under brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place.