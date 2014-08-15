Aug 15 Theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said it would build bigger enclosures for its killer whales amid raging controversy over its killer whale shows.

The company's shares were up 3 percent in early trading.

SeaWorld pledged $10 million for killer whale research and is embarking on a multi-million dollar partnership focused on ocean health, it said.

Protests against orca shows at SeaWorld's amusement parks intensified particularly after a 2013 film, "Blackfish," documented the killing of a trainer at the company's Orlando, Florida park in 2010 by the whales. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)