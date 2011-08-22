FRANKFURT Aug 22 Swedish bank SEB aims to sell most of its properties on Berlin's transport hotspot Potsdamer Platz, Germany daily newspaper Die Welt reported on Monday, citing sources close to the deal.

Up to 90 percent of SEB's real estate on the Potsdamer Platz square -- which includes the Grand Hyatt hotel, a musical theater and a cinema -- may be sold, the paper reported.

It added that potential bidders include Norway's Staten Penjonsfonds as well as a number of state and pension funds from Asia and the Middle East.

SEB is in dire need of capital to inject into its frozen SEB ImmoInvest open-ended property fund, which it hopes to be able to reopen, according to the newspaper.

SEB closed the fund in May 2010 in reaction to a flood of redemptions as investors worried about the possible implications of proposed reforms of Germany's financial regulation.

It has since extended the freeze until May 2012, at the latest. An additional extension after that is not possible.

At the time, 10 other German property funds closed for withdrawals. Four funds were later forced to wind down completely, as liquidity failed to return to the sector.

SEB has said it was looking for a bidder for 50 percent of the fund's assets on Potsdamer Platz.

A spokeswoman said on Monday that the company has commissioned Bank of America/Merrill Lynch to lead a potential sale.

She confirmed that SEB was looking for bidders for up to 50 percent of the assets on the square, but declined to comment on the report that it was looking to sell as much as 90 percent.

SEB bought the properties at Potsdamer Platz for 1.4 billion euros ($2.02 billion) three and a half years ago. Independent assessors have since valued the properties at a total 1.3 billion euros, the paper reported, citing people close to the deal. ($1 = 0.694 Euros) (Reporting By Josie Cox and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)