FRANKFURT Aug 22 Swedish bank SEB aims to sell
most of its properties on Berlin's transport hotspot Potsdamer
Platz, Germany daily newspaper Die Welt reported on Monday,
citing sources close to the deal.
Up to 90 percent of SEB's real estate on the Potsdamer Platz
square -- which includes the Grand Hyatt hotel, a musical
theater and a cinema -- may be sold, the paper reported.
It added that potential bidders include Norway's Staten
Penjonsfonds as well as a number of state and pension funds from
Asia and the Middle East.
SEB is in dire need of capital to inject into its frozen SEB
ImmoInvest open-ended property fund, which it hopes to be able
to reopen, according to the newspaper.
SEB closed the fund in May 2010 in reaction to a flood of
redemptions as investors worried about the possible implications
of proposed reforms of Germany's financial regulation.
It has since extended the freeze until May 2012, at the
latest. An additional extension after that is not possible.
At the time, 10 other German property funds closed for
withdrawals. Four funds were later forced to wind down
completely, as liquidity failed to return to the sector.
SEB has said it was looking for a bidder for 50 percent of
the fund's assets on Potsdamer Platz.
A spokeswoman said on Monday that the company has
commissioned Bank of America/Merrill Lynch to lead a potential
sale.
She confirmed that SEB was looking for bidders for up to 50
percent of the assets on the square, but declined to comment on
the report that it was looking to sell as much as 90 percent.
SEB bought the properties at Potsdamer Platz for 1.4 billion
euros ($2.02 billion) three and a half years ago. Independent
assessors have since valued the properties at a total 1.3
billion euros, the paper reported, citing people close to the
deal.
