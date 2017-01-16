BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin approved Q1 2017 dividend
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Jan 16 Swedish bank SEB said on Monday its chief executive Annika Falkengren will leave the company by July to become managing partner in Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier Group.
Falkengren has been CEO for 11 years and worked at SEB for nearly 30 years.
"The Board will now initiate the search process for a new President and CEO with the aim to secure a smooth succession," SEB chairman Marcus Wallenberg said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Australia's AMP Ltd on Wednesday said it has closed its fledgling venture capital arm as the life insurer focuses on improving overall performance after flagging a nearly $1 billion earnings hit.