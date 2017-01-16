BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin approved Q1 2017 dividend
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Jan 16 SEB chief executive Annika Falkengren will leave the Swedish bank after 11 years at the helm and nearly 30 years as an employee to become managing partner at Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier Group.
She will leave SEB, the country's top corporate bank, no later than July, the company said.
"The Board will now initiate the search process for a new President and CEO with the aim to secure a smooth succession," SEB Chairman Marcus Wallenberg said in a statement.
"We remain committed to the current business plan and our financial targets," he added.
Swedish banks, including SEB, fared relatively well during the financial crisis and have been able to deliver strong results despite negative central bank rates.
"While it is a surprise it is happening now, we are not surprised it has happened... she has been in the role for a very long time," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst Andreas Hakansson. "It is negative that she leaves." (Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Rebecka Roos; editing by Susan Thomas)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Australia's AMP Ltd on Wednesday said it has closed its fledgling venture capital arm as the life insurer focuses on improving overall performance after flagging a nearly $1 billion earnings hit.