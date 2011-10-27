(Adds details)

STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Swedish banking group SEB (SEBa.ST) posted slightly better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Thursday as revenues from trading and fees offset a loss for holdings of Greek debt and an undershoot of its core interest income.

Operating earnings in July through September were 3.7 billion crowns ($563 million), above the 3.5 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll and compared with the 2.8 billion crowns reported in the same period a year ago.

"The outlook for the global economic development is clearly more subdued and the robust Nordic economies will not be immune," chief executive Annika Falkengren said.

She said the bank stuck to its plan to keep costs flat, having extended the cost cap of 24 billion crowns for 2011 out to 2014, taking out costs of 3 billion crowns.

The group took a hit of 188 million crowns on holdings of Greek debt in the third quarter while its core interest income came in at 4.1 billion crowns rather than the 4.3 billion forecast. However, net fee and commission income and net financial income were higher than forecast.

"Within trading operations, the FX trading result was strong, benefiting from market volatility and high customer activity," the bank said.

Falkengren said the bank's capital base remained strong.

The bank said its key Basel II core Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.9 per cent.

($1 = 6.576 Swedish Crowns)