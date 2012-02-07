* Proposes 1.75 SEK div, less than expected
* Q4 op profit 3.2 bln SEK vs mean fcast 3.1 bln
* Net credit losses 240 mln SEK vs 167 mln in poll
* Shares rise 2.6 pct
By Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr
STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 Swedish banking group SEB
paid a lower than expected 2011 dividend and warned
that it faced higher costs this year due to tougher capital
rules after posting quarterly earnings in line with forecasts.
Sweden, where the bank sector is four times the size of
gross domestic product (GDP), aims to toughen capital rules
faster than elsewhere in Europe.
"The highly uncertain economic landscape and challenging new
banking regulation will further increase the future cost in the
banking industry," SEB Chief Executive Annika Falkengren said in
a statement on Tuesday.
"It is a challenge to, on top of European regulation, adapt
to an even stricter Swedish regulatory framework with earlier
implementation than for our European peers," Falkengren said.
The group said the outlook for the Nordic economies remained
robust, but that "austerity measures in many countries may
increase sovereign risk and create subdued economic growth".
SEB proposed a 1.75 Swedish crown per share dividend, short
of a 2.00 crown median analyst forecast. The payout corresponded
to 35 percent of earnings per share, compared with a policy to
pay around 40 percent of earnings per share.
Its fourth-quarter operating profits were 3.2 billion
Swedish crowns ($475 million), compared with 3.1 billion crowns
seen in a Reuters poll and down 28 percent from 4.4 billion
crowns a year ago.
Its shares rose 2.6 percent in early trade.
Falkengren's comments echoed those of Nordea CEO Christian
Clausen, who told Reuters in an interview on Monday that there
were growing concerns in Europe that tough rules on capital
could choke off economic growth.
The authorities are defending themselves against the
complaints.
Finance Minister Anders Borg told newspaper Svenska
Dagbladet it was "provocative" that banks' were supporting
profits by piling costs on to home loan borrowers.
"It is important we put pressure on the banks," he said.
Sweden wants the four big banks to hold 12 percent core tier
one capital by 2015 to protect taxpayers from future bailouts.
Over the last year, SEB has been recovering money put aside
to cover potential loan losses in the Baltic states, but it said
no more writebacks would come from the region.
SEB's 240 million crown ($36 million) net credit loss in the
quarter was worse than an expected 167 million loss.
($1 = 6.7389 Swedish crowns)
