* Proposes 1.75 SEK div, less than expected
* Q4 op profit 3.2 bln SEK vs mean fcast 3.1 bln
* First net credit losses after string of reversals
* Shares rise 2.6 pct
(Adds quotes, background)
By Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr
STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 Swedish bank SEB
is to pay a lower-than-expected dividend for 2011,
taking a cautious stance on payouts as the industry hoards
capital in the face of tough new regulations.
Sweden aims to toughen capital rules faster than elsewhere
in Europe, even though its lenders are already among the most
well-capitalised in the region.
"It is a challenge to, on top of European regulation, adapt
to an even stricter Swedish regulatory framework with earlier
implementation than for our European peers," SEB Chief Executive
Annika Falkengren said.
Swedish banks complain they are at put at a disadvantage by
the policy, and Falkengren reinforced the message in her
comments on Tuesday.
"Systemically important banks are going to have higher costs
in Sweden than for example Danske Bank or SBAB which is pretty
odd. We feel very unhappy about that," she told Reuters.
Before the new rules were proposed in November, Swedish
players like Nordea and Swedbank had set
their sights on profitability in the mid-teens.
Falkengren said such a goal was now "unreasonable". "We
think it should probably be more like 10 to 13 percent."
Keeping an eye on capital, SEB set a 1.75 crown per share
dividend, short of a 2.00 crown analyst forecast. The payout
corresponds to 35 percent of earnings per share, also lower than
its policy to pay out around 40 percent over a business cycle.
SEB's fourth-quarter operating profits were 3.2 billion
crowns ($475 million), compared with 3.1 billion crowns in a
Reuters poll and down 28 percent from 4.4 billion a year ago.
"PROVOCATIVE"
"The dividend is on the low side, reflecting the political
realities," said Mats Anderson, an analyst at Chevreux.
Falkengren told a news conference the dividend was "a good
balance" in view of economic concerns and new capital rules.
Nordea CEO Christian Clausen told Reuters in an interview on
Monday that there were growing concerns in Europe that tough
regulation could choke off economic growth.
Swedish authorities are not letting up.
Finance Minister Anders Borg told newspaper Svenska
Dagbladet it was "provocative" that banks were supporting
profits by piling costs on to home loan borrowers.
"It is important we put pressure on the banks," he said.
Sweden wants the four big banks to hold 12 percent core tier
one capital by 2015 to protect taxpayers from future bailouts.
SEB said the outlook for the Nordic economies
remained robust, but that "austerity measures in many countries
may increase sovereign risk and create subdued economic growth".
Its shares were up 2.3 percent by 1141 GMT, outperforming
the broader Stockholm bourse and the STOXX Europe 600
banking index.
Over the last year, SEB has been recovering money put aside
to cover potential loan losses in the Baltic states, but it said
no more writebacks would come from the region.
SEB's 240 million crown ($36 million) net credit loss in the
quarter was worse than an expected 167 million loss.
($1 = 6.7389 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters and Andrew Callus)